How To Use: Shake well. Take 1 serving (1ml) under the tongue 1-2 times per day. Adjust dosage if necessary.

Store in cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Can be added to food, beverages or placed directly under tongue



Description: Enjoy Hemp Extract Oil natural tincture. Our tinctures contain CBD and other naturally-occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp.

Benefit from the whole plant including CBD, CBC and CBN. Tinctures are easily absorbed by the body.



Ingredients:

Coconut MCT oil (Carrier Oil) and Extracted Hemp Oil



