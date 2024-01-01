How To Use: General Cleansing: Pour a sufficient amount of shampoo into a large container of water to form thick suds when agitated. Bathe or sponge onto animal, rinse thoroughly. Maximum Conditioning: Wet animal and apply shampoo directly onto fur. Work into rich lather, and rinse thoroughly.
Description: Our CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo helps condition and enrich your pets hair and skin.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!