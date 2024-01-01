CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo - 20mg

by TerraVida Online
THC —CBD —

About this product

How To Use: General Cleansing: Pour a sufficient amount of shampoo into a large container of water to form thick suds when agitated. Bathe or sponge onto animal, rinse thoroughly. Maximum Conditioning: Wet animal and apply shampoo directly onto fur. Work into rich lather, and rinse thoroughly.

Description: Our CBD Pet Conditioning Shampoo helps condition and enrich your pets hair and skin.

At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!
