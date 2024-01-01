How to Use: Use as a treat and give directly to pet or add to food. For Pets under 25Ibs. use 0.6ml (approx. 20 drops / 1 full dropper) twice daily or as desired. For Pets over 25Ibs. use 1.2ml (approx. 40 drops / 2 full dropper). Description: Our CBD Pet Oral Drops infused with 250mg CBD designed to promote daily health and wellness in our furry friends, while helping ease tension commonly related to noise and other triggers.
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!