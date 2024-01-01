CBD Pet Stress-Free Oral Spray - 20mg

by TerraVida Online
THC —CBD —

About this product

How to Use:
Shake well. Spray directly into your Pets mouth or food. For pets under 25Ibs. use 4 sprays. For pets over 25Ibs. use 6 sprays. Use once daily as a dietary supplement. Store in cool, dry place
Description:
Our easy to use CBD Pet Stress-Free Oral Spray, helps manage pet’s mood and anxiety and promotes daily
health and wellness.

*Not intended to be used by anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand TerraVida Online
TerraVida Online
At TerraVida, we offer a huge variety of 3rd party lab tested CBD products for a wide range of applications. CBD Oil can help from relief, pain, anxiety, and inflammation to anti-aging and acne treatments, we have CBD oil products for just about every need. We even offer CBD oil products developed for pets!
