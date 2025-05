TerraVita’s Balance CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule and natural ingredients to help provide hormonal support. Our CBD Capsules are formulated with Chasteberry, Magnesium and Calcium to promote clear skin and help ease cramps & irritability while maintaining a healthy hormonal balance in the body when you need it most!



Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.



-Reduces cravings, cramps, & irritability

-Promotes clear skin & controls breakouts

-Maintains healthy hormonal balance



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Chasteberry

-Magnesium

-Calcium

