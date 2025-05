TerraVita’s Energy CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with Caffeine, Taurine, Ginseng and Green Tea Extract. With the equivalent amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, plus brain boosting ingredients, our CBD Capsules are designed to help you take on the day and boost productivity!



Available in a 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule option.



-Increased Energy

-Boosts Cognitive Function

-Enhanced Physical Performance



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Naturally Sourced Caffeine

-Ginseng

-Green Tea Extract

