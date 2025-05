With an easy to apply roll-on gel, TerraVita's Max Relief is perfect for sore muscles, back pain, stiff joints, and exercise recovery. Our deep penetrating formula combines 500mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with Menthol for an instant freezing and cooling sensation, and Aloe Vera to help penetrate the skin, reducing inflammation and muscle pain at the source!



-Natural cooling relief

-Reduce inflammation

-Soothe aches & sore muscles



Key ingredients:

-Broad spectrum cbd

-Menthol

-Organic aloe extract

read more