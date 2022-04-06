TerraVita’s CBD Oil for Pets contains 500mg of Pure CBD Isolate that’s THC-Free and Non-GMO. Our Pets tinctures are made from U.S. hemp that is grown using organic farming methods, leaving us with a pure and safe CBD Oil for Dogs and Cats. Our CBD Oil for Pets combines Omega-3 rich Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil, which has been shown to help dogs and cats heart, skin and coat health. Drop it on your pets favorite treats, food or directly in their mouth and let them enjoy the powerful properties of CBD Oil!



-Sense of Calmness

-Supports Healthy Joints

-Heart Healthy Omega-3s



Available in 500mg Strength. We use CBD Isolate.

