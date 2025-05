TerraVita’s Relax CBD Bath Soak combines 250mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) with natural salts, botanicals and essential oils to help melt away stressors of the day. Our relaxing formula includes Epsom Salt to help with fatigue and sore muscles, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Aloe Vera and a blend of essential oils that fills the room with wonderful and relaxing aromas to help ease the mind and body!

