TerraVita’s Shrooms CBD Capsules combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule and adaptogenic mushrooms to bring balance to the mind and body. Our adaptogenic mushroom blend combines Reishi Mushroom, Cordyceps and Lion’s Mane to help fortify the immune system, provide stress & anxiety relief and improve cognitive function!



Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.



-Immune system support

-Boosts cognitive function

-Ease anxiety & stress



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Reishi Mushroom

-Cordyceps Mushroom

-Lion's Mane Mushroom

