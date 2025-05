TerraVita’s CBD Capsules for Sleep combines 30mg of Premium Broad Spectrum CBD (THC-Free) per capsule with proven, sleep inducing ingredients. Our powerful, all natural sleep inducing formula combines Melatonin (4mg per serving), Valerian Root, L-Theanine and Chamomile to help make poor sleep a thing of the past, giving your body the rest it deserves!



Available in 15ct and 30ct vegetarian capsule options.



-Helps you fall asleep faster

-Promotes deep REM sleep

-Boosts physical recovery



Key ingredients:

-Broad Spectrum CBD

-Melatonin

-Valerian Root

-Chamomile

