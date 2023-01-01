Tesséra Naturals is a family owned and operated company, based in Austin, Texas. We are committed to providing the highest quality Broad Spectrum CBD products on the market!



Our mission is to educate consumers about the benefits of CBD and to promote a healthy lifestyle which includes a clean diet of primarily organic unprocessed food, regular exercise and holistic medicine whenever possible. We also advocate using other whole plant supplements to help enhance your overall well being.



Our promise to you:

- Broad Spectrum Hemp profile

- THC free (0/0% Certified)

- Organically grown USA hemp

- Solvent free extraction and purification process

- Optimal absorption and bioavailability

- Non-GMO, gluten free, all natural

- 3rd party testing

- Maintain integrity and transparency

- Treat customers with respect

- Give back to the community

