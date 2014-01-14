TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
LA Confidential
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
LA Confidential effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
972 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!