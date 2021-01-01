About this product

Certified organically grown in living soil, this indica-dominant proprietary cross gets its name from our growers, referring to the phenotype selected as "fire" when describing the flower. Its chunky dense buds finish with dark leaves and fire red pistils, covered in frosty trichomes that glitter against its dark colour. Strong kush-like aromas mixed with gas and skunk are balanced with a woody undertone, that invokes a mildly spicy, coffee-like flavour that is made to be savored.