Organic Maple Kush is a certified organic Indica bud grown in living soil using natural sunlight and purified rainwater. A TGOD original cross between Koloa Sunrise and GG4, Organic Maple Kush gets its name from the Canadian organic maple syrup used to feed the soil it grows in, giving it a natural source of carbohydrates.



Its dense round buds with dark purple and green leaves are covered in frosty-white trichomes and bright orange pistils. This beautiful bud brings with it a sweet and full-bodied kush-like finish, a result of Myrcene and Farnescene terpenes that dominate this strain's aroma and flavour.