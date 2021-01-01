Loading…
Logo for the brand TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman

Organic Rockstar Tuna

About this product

Organic Rockstar Tuna is an Indica bud renowned for intense potency and unique flavour profile.

The Green Organic Dutchman presents Organic Rockstar Tuna. Certified organically grown in living soil, this adored Indica bud has made a name for itself thanks to its intense potency, gorgeous buds, and unique flavour profile that combines a distinct fishiness with sweet grapes and spicy herbs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!