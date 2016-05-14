About this product
Certified organically grown in living soil, Organic Skunk Haze (formerly known as Harmony Organic) is a hybrid flower with a balanced CBD-THC profile and a very pronounced citrus aroma with hints of skunk.
Skunk Haze
Skunk Haze effects
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
TGOD: The Green Organic Dutchman
The global leader in cultivating premium, certified organic cannabis