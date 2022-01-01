About this product
THC Sativa is a proprietary sativa-dominant strain by the expert growers at THC BioMed in Kelowna, B.C. These premium indoor-grown buds present with hues of sandy browns and lighter greens containing colourful bursts of amber hairs. The buds are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil, using organic methods, and the strain has a very potent floral aroma, with subtle notes of grape and melon created by a terpene profile that includes terpinolene (also found in apples, cumin, lilac, tea tree oil and conifers), caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and guaiol (also in cypress pine). THC Sativa has very strong THC potency potential and comes in 1 g, 3.5 g and 7 g of dried flower.
About this brand
THC BioMed
THC BioMed is a Licensed Producer located in beautiful Kelowna, B.C.
Our focus is supplying Canadians with the highest quality, BC grown Medical Marihuana at a price that’s affordable for everyone.
Long before the promise, or thought, of legalization took hold in Canada, THC BioMed (then known as THC Medical Systems) has been growing and researching medical marihuana. Through our Exemption 56, MMPR License, and now our ACMPR License, we have learned and perfected many aspects of how to grow great medical marihuana. THC is proud to be part of this new emerging industry in Canada, and many other countries around the world.
With Medical Marihuana fast becoming a burgeoning industry in Canada, it is imperative to THC BioMed that the quality of our products come before the quantity. We like to give the people what they want – the best possible product for the lowest possible price. THC BioMed is passionate about using sustainable, organic growing methods and using only the purest of nutrients, without pesticides or other exogenous chemicals, to grow our medical marihuana.
