Bred to provide a balanced CBD indica strain with a flavourful aroma and high levels of CBD. The premium flower of this THC BioMed proprietary strain are dominated by a covering of deep amber hairs and also showcase a variety of dark greens, yellows, and specks of brown. This strain brings a very spicy and warm aroma with hints of clove and delicate floral notes. These buds are hand-trimmed from plants grown naturally in soil using organic methods.
