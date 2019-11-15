T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% Total Terpenes, Fruity, Floral, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown
INDICA / REST
12.4% CBD 1.296% TOTAL TERPENES
Terpene profile: Fruity, Earthy, Orange
A fruity, potent strain with aromas of lemon and berry citrus, calming properties
Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower
3.5 Grams
100% Hand Trimmed Buds
Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar
No pesticides, No additives
3rd Party Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
Cultivated In PNW
Non-GMO
FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT
LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC
The Wife by Terrapin Care Station is a robust CBD hybrid with a nearly 20:1 CBD/THC ratio. While the genetics remain unknown, The Wife delivers traditional CBD-rich elements including the flavor of fresh cherries and soothing physical effects without psychoactivity. Enjoy this strain to curb a variety of physical ailments such as nausea, chronic pain, migraines, and chemotherapy side effects.
The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please.
We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.