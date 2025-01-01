The Clone Foundry is a licensed nursery dedicated to delivering clean, verified clones that perform. Our mothers are HLVd-tested and maintained under an industrial-grade IPM program with strict hygiene, rotating actives, and dedicated tools to prevent cross-contamination. We pair that with in-house tissue-culture verification and careful selection of breeder cuts and proven classics—so you get authentic genetics, strong vigor, and consistent results. Every order is rooted, hardened off, and backed by our Hassle-Free Clone Replacement Guarantee. We’re a mom-and-pop operation with professional standards: responsive support, transparent practices, and a menu built for both connoisseurs and commercial growers. Overnight shipping is available Monday–Wednesday . Visit theclonefoundry.com for the current menu, availability, and updates. Forged Clean. Delivered Ready.

