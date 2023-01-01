A set crafted for the cannabis connoisseur that values having different types of herb to enjoy at all times. It features our Stainless Steel Model III canister that has three airtight compartments and allow you to carry multiple things, whether it is flower, dabs, kief, etc. The possibilities are endless. Also comes with our Original Hemp Wick Canister that's a great alternative to smoking with a lighter and delivers a pure taste for your flower.



Includes:

-DART Pro with 120 filters

-DART Plus

-Model III Canister

-Metal Clipper Lighter

-Leather Carry Case

-Hemp Wick Canister

Show more