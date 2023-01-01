This set is curated for the smoker that loves to have a session without anyone ever knowing. We've paired our best selling DART Pro set with the Phrend Philter (Smoke/Odor Eliminator) and Cannabolish Spray in our ultra smell-proof Travel Bag.



Perfect for your quick smoke breaks on-the-go, or big smoke sessions indoors. Simply Load, Smoke, Ash with the DART, exhale through the Phrend Philter to eliminate the smoke, and finish it off with the Cannabolish Spray.



DART Pro comes with a box of 120 filters

Show more