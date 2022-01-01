Every The Flame X Lighter is completely Windproof as it uses electricity instead of dangerous gas to light up. Electricity flows between 4 electrodes and the air in-between is ionized and creates a Double Arc that reaches a whopping 900°F Degrees. Also is USB Rechargeable, which makes it the easiest Lighter to charge on Earth!
