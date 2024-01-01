  • The best 1oz cannabis storage container
  • Your herb tastes as fresh as the day you bought it. Every Time!
  • Join the Ganjar Revolution and Ditch the Old Containers!
  • Store up to an ounce of weed and keep it super fresh with hermetic seal design
Logo for the brand The Green Jars

The Green Jars

Keeping Your Cannabis Mega Fresh with Ganjar
All categoriesStorage

Weed boxes, bong cases, rig cases, & pipe cases

1 products
Product image for Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!
Flower Storage
Ganjar | The Best 1oz Stash Jar To Keep Your Cannabis Mega Fresh. Get $3.00 off on Amazon Today!
by The Green Jars