Introducing Blue Dream THCA Hemp Flower, a premium strain that combines the best of both worlds—a sativa-dominant hybrid known for its uplifting effects and a high THCA content. Blue Dream is a legendary strain that brings together the relaxing benefits of indica with the energizing properties of sativa. Perfect for those seeking a balanced experience, this flower offers a smooth and flavorful session, rich in natural terpenes that enhance the overall experience.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream can be more than 20% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




