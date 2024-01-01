Dante's Inferno Green Nursery THCA Flower

by The Green Nursery Inc.
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the intense and invigorating experience of Dante's Inferno THCA Flower. This indica-dominant hybrid is meticulously cultivated to deliver a potent and flavorful journey. Perfect for those seeking a robust and aromatic strain, Dante's Inferno THCA Flower combines the best of both worlds with its rich terpene profile and high THCA content. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or elevate your evening, this strain offers an unparalleled experience.

About this strain

Dante’s Inferno is a cannabis strain, that combines Oreoz and Devil Driver. Breeders Clearwater Genetics and Tiki Madman teamed up on the strain. Dante's Inferno can smell sweet and creamy, and is known for it's beautiful, blingy look. This indica hybrid has lots of cookies genetics in it for a relaxing effect.

About this brand

The Green Nursery Inc.
