Green Nursery Frosted Kush THCA Hemp Flower

Introducing the Frosted Kush THCA Flower – a premium blend designed for those seeking an elevated experience. With an immaculate balance of 25% THCA, this flower is cultivated meticulously to deliver not only potency but also a unique flavor profile. Each bud is generously frosted, offering a tantalizing visual appeal that matches its rich, earthy aroma.



"The clean, smooth taste combined with a hint of sweet berry undertone makes each inhalation a delightful experience," says a lead cultivator.

What Sets Frosted Kush Apart:

High Potency: A significant THCA concentration of 25% ensures a powerful and effective result.

Pure Quality: Cultivated with organic practices, free from pesticides and additives.

Distinct Flavor: A unique blend of earthy tones complemented by sweet berry notes.

Compact Buds: These buds might looks small at first, but they are DENSE and burn slow.

Why You'll Love It:

High-Quality Strain: Grown with utmost care, ensuring each bud is rich in THCA and terpenes.

Versatile Use: Ideal for both beginners and seasoned users due to its balanced effects.

Flavor Profile: Enjoy the harmonious blend of sweet berries and earthy notes for a full-bodied experience.

Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or new to the world of THCA flowers, Frosted Kush offers a premium experience. Its balanced effects make it suitable for both day and nighttime use, ensuring you find the perfect moment of relaxation and enjoyment.Enriched with aromatic terpenes, Frosted Kush provides a unique flavor and fragrance that distinguishes it from other strains. The notes of sweet berry and subtle earthy undertones immerse you in a sensory experience that's hard to forget.



Custom Tab



