Introducing Black Ice THCA Hemp Flower, a premium indica leaning but predominantly balanced hybrid that redefines potency and relaxation. Crafted through the perfect fusion of White Widow and Black Domina genetics, this strain promises a transformative experience.



With a staggering THCA content of 25.88%, Black Ice stands out as a powerhouse among hemp flowers. Its formidable genetics ensure a reliable and sedative high, ideal for unwinding after a long day or sparking up your creativity.



Prepare to indulge in the blissful effects of this carefully cultivated strain. Black Ice THCA Hemp Flower is your ticket to a truly elevated experience.

