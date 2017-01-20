Green Nursery Strawberry Fields THCA Hemp Flower

by The Green Nursery Inc.
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Step into a world of tranquility with Strawberry Fields THCA Hemp Flower—a serene indulgence crafted to elevate your senses. This exceptional indica-dominant strain boasts a potent 25% THCA concentration, derived from the masterful fusion of Strawberry Cough and a robust indica lineage. Delight in the sweet aroma of strawberries as you unwind with this premium hemp flower, perfect for those seeking both flavor and relaxation.

Why Strawberry Fields Stands Out:
Indica Dominant Bliss: Designed for deep relaxation, ideal for evening unwinding or moments of serenity.
Potent THCA Content: With 25% THCA
Exquisite Flavor Profile: A harmonious blend of terpinolene, myrcene, and pinene terpenes creates a captivating strawberry aroma with refreshing pine undertones.
Indulge in the symphony of flavor and comfort that Strawberry Fields offers. Let each puff transport you to a place of tranquility and bliss, making every moment a luxurious escape.

Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.

America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
