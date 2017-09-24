Jack Herer THCA Flower Green Nursery

by The Green Nursery Inc.
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Jack Herer THCA Hemp Flower, a sativa-dominant premium indoor/exotic strain that boasts a rich cannabinoid profile with a total THC content of 33.27%. Known for its energizing and creative effects, Jack Herer is a classic strain that's favored by users for its uplifting properties. The strain contains significant levels of THCA at 33.02%, which is the key driver of its potency. With a terpene profile often characterized by earthy, pine, and citrus notes, this flower is ideal for those looking for a smooth experience that leaves them feeling both mentally invigorated and physically relaxed.

Jack Herer is often chosen for daytime use due to its ability to promote focus and creativity without overwhelming the senses. This premium THCA flower from The Green Nursery is cultivated with the highest standards, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience. Lab-tested and free from pesticides, heavy metals, and microbial contaminants, Jack Herer is a top choice for those seeking high-quality hemp flower.

About this strain

Jack Herer, also known as "JH," "The Jack," "Premium Jack," and "Platinum Jack" is a sativa-dominant marijuana strain that has gained as much renown as its namesake, the marijuana activist and author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. Combining a Haze hybrid with a Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross, Sensi Seeds created Jack Herer hoping to capture both cerebral elevation and heavy resin production. Its rich genetic background gives rise to several different variations of Jack Herer, each phenotype bearing its own unique features and effects. Leafly reviewers tell us that Jack Herer’s effects include feeling energetic, creative, and uplifted. However, consumers typically describe this 55% sativa hybrid as blissful, clear-headed, and creative. Jack Herer was created in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s, where it was later distributed by Dutch pharmacies as a recognized medical-grade strain. Since then, this spicy, pine-scented strain has taken home numerous awards for its quality and potency.

About this brand

The Green Nursery Inc.
