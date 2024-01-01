Jungle Juice is a sativa-dominant marvel with a THCA concentration that captures the spirit of the wild with a 23.94% potency. Its cannabinoid profile is rich and diverse, ensuring a full-bodied experience. The Jungle Juice strain is crafted for those who enjoy the energizing essence of sativa varieties, with vibrant green hues and a splash of purple that make each bud look like a miniature jungle unto itself.



Key Features:



Flavor & Aroma: Embark on an olfactory journey with aromatic hints that recall the lushness of a rainforest fruit harvest.

Sativa Dominance: Designed to invigorate and uplift, this strain is a tribute to the sativa lover's soul.

Appearance: Buds boast a vivid tapestry of greens interwoven with purple undertones and a frosty trichome coverage.

Lab-Verified Potency: With a significant THCA content of 23.94%, Jungle Juice is a potent choice for those desiring a high-quality sativa experience. View lab report for complete details.

Cannabinoid Profile: Aside from THCA, Jungle Juice has a rich profile including CBGA and THCVa, complementing its sativa character.

