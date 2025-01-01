About this product
The Green Nursery - Lemon Diesel CBD Flower
Lemon Diesel hemp flower is a popular strain known for its tangy lemon aroma. The nugs are large and bright green in color with visible trichomes. This strain is sought after for its well-rounded effects, which may include a sense of relaxation, improved focus, and mood enhancement. The high CBD content in Lemon Diesel makes it a popular choice for those looking for the potential benefits of CBD, such as relief from stress, anxiety, and pain*. This strain is a cross between California Sour and Lost Coast Diesel.
*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.
Hybrid Sativa/Indica
15% CBD - 6% CBG
Grown with light deprivation technique to enhance cannabinoids.
Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower
Lab Tested for Potency
Federally compliant
Regulatory Testing Available
Consult your State hemp laws
Green Nursery Inc.
The Green Nursery is America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD hemp flower, THCA hemp flower, and THC edibles. We are committed to offering the best quality products at the most economical prices all in one place.
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.
