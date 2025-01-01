About this product
Lemon Meringue CBD flower is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting and energizing experience, perfect for daytime use. With a vibrant citrus flavor complemented by sweet, nutty undertones, this strain is as enjoyable as its dessert-inspired name. Boasting 11.16% total CBD and just 0.619% total THC, Lemon Meringue delivers a balanced, federally compliant option for those seeking focus and relaxation without intoxication.
This strain features a robust terpene profile, including myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, enhancing its bright aroma and potential effects. Lemon Meringue is lab-tested to ensure purity, potency, and quality, making it a trusted choice for hemp enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned user or new to CBD, Lemon Meringue is a flavorful and aromatic addition to your wellness routine.
About this product
About this brand
The Green Nursery is America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD hemp flower, THCA hemp flower, and THC edibles. We are committed to offering the best quality products at the most economical prices all in one place.
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
