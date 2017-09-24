OG Chem - Green Nursery THCA Hemp Flower

by The Green Nursery Inc.
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Elevate your experience with OG Chem THCA Hemp Flower, a sativa-dominant strain that combines the best of OG and Chemdawg genetics. This flower offers invigorating and energetic effects, making it perfect for daytime use, enhancing focus, creativity, and social interactions. Its aroma is a potent blend of diesel, skunk, citrus, and pine, delivering a rich and intense flavor profile.

About this strain

OG Chem, also known as "Chemdog OG," "Chem OG," and "Chemdawg OG" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain crossed between two legendary strains: Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state. Medical marijuana patients use OG Chem to treat symptoms associated with stress and fatigue.

No product reviews
About this brand

The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
