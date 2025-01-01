About this product
The Green Nursery - Platinum OG CBD Flower
Platinum OG CBD hemp flower is a potent, high-CBD indica strain that is known for its relaxing effects. This strain is a cross between Master Kush and OG Kush, resulting in a unique blend of earthy and kushy flavors. The nugs are dense, with a deep green color and an abundance of orange hairs and trichomes. Platinum OG is a popular choice for those seeking the potential benefits of CBD, such as relief from stress, anxiety, pain, and inflammation.* It has a high CBD content and low THC content, making it a safe option for those who want to avoid the psychoactive effects of THC. Platinum OG is a premium hemp flower with a rich aroma and potent effects.
*Reported by users of cbd, not medical advice.
Hybrid Sativa/Indica
Total CBD approx 16%
CBDA 18%
Hand Trimmed Hemp Flower
Lab Tested for Potency
Federally compliant
Regulatory Testing Available
Consult your State hemp laws
About this product
The Green Nursery - Platinum OG CBD Flower
About this brand
Green Nursery Inc.
Green Nursery Inc.

The Green Nursery is America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD hemp flower, THCA hemp flower, and THC edibles. We are committed to offering the best quality products at the most economical prices all in one place.
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.
