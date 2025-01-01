About this product
Rootbeer Floatz is a premium CBD flower that delivers a uniquely sweet and creamy flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake. This exceptional strain boasts 16% total CBD, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a relaxing experience with low THC levels (0.56%) to remain fully compliant with federal standards. Grown under expert care, Rootbeer Floatz offers an uplifting and flavorful journey that’s perfect for any time of day. Its quality is verified through stringent lab testing to ensure every puff meets the highest standards of purity and potency.
This CBD hemp flower is an industrial hemp product, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and dense buds. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to CBD, Rootbeer Floatz stands out as a delightful choice to explore rich terpenes and a creamy aftertaste. With less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, it provides a smooth and worry-free experience.
This CBD hemp flower is an industrial hemp product, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and dense buds. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to CBD, Rootbeer Floatz stands out as a delightful choice to explore rich terpenes and a creamy aftertaste. With less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, it provides a smooth and worry-free experience.
Rootbeer Floatz CBD Hemp Flower - Green Nursery
Hemp CBD FlowerHybridTHC 19%CBD —
Rootbeer Floatz CBD Hemp Flower - Green Nursery
Hemp CBD FlowerHybridTHC 19%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Rootbeer Floatz is a premium CBD flower that delivers a uniquely sweet and creamy flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake. This exceptional strain boasts 16% total CBD, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a relaxing experience with low THC levels (0.56%) to remain fully compliant with federal standards. Grown under expert care, Rootbeer Floatz offers an uplifting and flavorful journey that’s perfect for any time of day. Its quality is verified through stringent lab testing to ensure every puff meets the highest standards of purity and potency.
This CBD hemp flower is an industrial hemp product, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and dense buds. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to CBD, Rootbeer Floatz stands out as a delightful choice to explore rich terpenes and a creamy aftertaste. With less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, it provides a smooth and worry-free experience.
This CBD hemp flower is an industrial hemp product, celebrated for its distinctive aroma and dense buds. Whether you're a seasoned enthusiast or new to CBD, Rootbeer Floatz stands out as a delightful choice to explore rich terpenes and a creamy aftertaste. With less than 0.3% delta-9 THC, it provides a smooth and worry-free experience.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at tThe Green Nursery is America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD hemp flower, THCA hemp flower, and THC edibles. We are committed to offering the best quality products at the most economical prices all in one place.
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.hegreennursery.com
Our CBD hemp flower selection includes a variety of strains cultivated for flavor, aroma, and effects, making it easy to find the perfect fit. For those looking for something stronger, our THCA hemp flower lineup delivers premium potency and a diverse range of terpene profiles. If you prefer edibles, our THC-infused gummies provide a convenient and delicious way to enjoy the benefits of hemp-derived THC.
At greennursery.com, transparency and quality are our top priorities. Every product undergoes rigorous third-party lab testing to ensure purity, potency, and safety. We provide detailed lab results and in-depth product descriptions, so you can shop with confidence.
Looking to stock our products? Visit our wholesale resources at greennursery.com to learn more.hegreennursery.com
Notice a problem?Report this item