Runtz THCA Flower

by The Green Nursery Inc.
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Discover the exquisite flavor and potent experience of our Runtz THCA Hemp Flower. Renowned for its vibrant appearance and sweet, fruity aroma, Runtz is a strain that stands out both visually and sensorially. This THCA-rich flower boasts an impressive 37% THCA content, ensuring a robust and enjoyable experience. Perfect for those seeking the ultimate in hemp flower quality, Runtz combines the best of both worlds: a beautiful presentation and powerful effects.

About this strain

Runtz, also known as "Runtz OG," is a rare type of  hybrid marijuana strain. Runtz is made by Cookies Fam by crossing  Zkittlez with Gelato and it is loved for its incredibly fruity flavor profile that smells just like a bag of the sugary candy we all know and love. Because of the rising popularity of this cannabis strain, it's no surprise Runtz was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2020. Runtz is celebrated for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming. This strain of weed produces euphoric highs and uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Purple Caper Seeds released the same cross under the name Gelato Zkittlez.


About this brand

The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more! When searching for the most economical and best quality cbd flower in one place, check us out. If you have interest in carrying our products, you can visit our cbd flower wholesale resources at thegreennursery.com
