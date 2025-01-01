Our Lemon Ginger Herbal Massage & Body Oil is created using 100% Certified Organic Unrefined carrier oils, essential oils, and herbs. We choose ingredients meant to provide rich nourishment to the skin, while delivering the CBD to areas for targeted relief. We’ve taken the botanicals from our most popular product: Lemon Ginger Extra Strength Salve and combined them with a beautiful base of 6 organic, unrefined carrier oils. This product is herbal infused as well, with infusions of Arnica and Calendula flowers. Use this as a massage oil to massage away stress, tension, and soreness. You may also use it as a nourishing body oil that will also be able to provide targeted relief to our body’s Endocannabinoid System’s CB2 receptors. It is an awesome addition to your post-shower routine, and your nourished skin will thank you. This oil has a delightful lemon ginger scent with hints of eucalyptus & black pepper that may have you feeling nostalgic. We use a gentle concentration of menthol that may be mildly cooling.



Directions: Dispense 1-3 pumps of oil in hands or on the skin and massage into desired areas. We recommend learning self-massage techniques.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Sunflower Oil* (Helianthus Annuus), Organic Baobab Oil* (Adansonia Digitata), Organic Avocado Oil* (Persea Americana), Organic Olive Oil* (Olea Europaea), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.), Organic Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana), Organic Calendula Extract (Calendula Officinalis), Organic Menthol (Mentha Arvensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol) Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Lemon Oil (Citrus Limon), Organic Ginger Oil (Zingiber Officinale), Organic Black Pepper Oil (Piper Nigrum)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.

