Our Full Spectrum extract is made from organically grown CBG flower that is grown in small batches with love and care. Full Spectrum means that there is THC in the extract, unlike our broad spectrum extract, but it has a compliant amount of THC (less than 0.3%). Full Spectrum allows us to offer our customers a wonderful range of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids from the hemp flower. We combine this extract with our Broad Spectrum CBD Oil to create a powerful 1:1 ratio of CBG & CBD. Our 1:1 oils combine the powerful benefits of two of our favorite cannabinoids (CBG & CBD) in an equal ratio so you can get the best of both worlds. They work to provide systemic relief to our body’s Endocannabinoid System & can also be used topically for localized, targeted relief.

This is a high dose CBD:CBG oil, and it is important to know exactly how your body reacts to CBD or CBG before taking a high dose. While CBD & CBG do not have psychoactive effects, everyone’s experience with CBD or CBG oil will be different. It’s best to start low and slow. That’s why our 2400mg CBD:CBG oil is a great option for those of us who have been taking CBD oil for quite some time. If you’re new to CBD, check out our 1200mg CBD oil.



What is CBG?: CBG is a phytocannabinoid found in the hemp plant, just like CBD. CBG is like CBD in that it is non-intoxicating and non-psychotropic. Often referred to as the “Mother of all Cannabinoids”, all phytocannabinoids in the hemp flower start out as CBG(a) before changing into other cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, etc.

CBG, which binds to both our Endocannabinoid System’s CB1 & CB2 receptors, also works synergistically with CBD in something known as the “Entourage Effect”.



Directions: Use calibrated dropped for a customized serving size.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Fractionated Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Full Spectrum CBG Extract, USDA Certified Organic Broad Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract (Cannabis Sativa L.)

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.

