Our Awaken & Refresh Roll On Oil was created to be used on joints, temples, forehead, back of the neck, and pressure points. We use Peppermint, Clary Sage, & Rosemary to create an uplifting, awakening effect through aromatherapy. Our Roll On Oils are great for on the go use, and is made with only fast absorbing oils that won’t leave any greasy residue.
Directions: Roll a thin layer of product onto desired area. Allow oil to be absorbed into skin or massage into a specific area.
Full Ingredients List: Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* ( Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita), Organic Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea), Organic Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.) *Unrefined Oil This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free. Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.