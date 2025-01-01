Practice self-care and treat yourself to a CBD Infused Bath Soak!

We use all Organic Essential Oils & Organic Jojoba Oil along with Dead Sea Salt to create a Magnesium rich, therapeutic soak. Organic oils of Hyssop, Lemongrass, Basil, & Rosemary are chosen to help create the perfect springtime blend to relax your body & excite your senses. 300mg of CBD from Full Spectrum, Phytocannabinoid Rich Hemp Oil is added into each bag.

The soak will leave your skin moisturized and smelling wonderful. This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.



Directions: For a full bath, scoop half the bag (4-5oz) into a drawn, warm bath using a dry hand or tool. For hand or foot soaks, use 1-2oz of the salts in your basin. Allow yourself to soak for 10-30+ minutes. When finished, make sure to rinse and/or wipe down tub to ensure that the oils do not leave a residue.



Full Ingredients List: Dead Sea Salt, Organic Unrefined Golden Jojoba Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis), Non-GMO Vitamin E (Tocopherol), Organic Hyssop Oil (Hyssopus Officinalis), Organic Lemongrass Oil (Cymbopogon Flexuosus), Organic Basil Oil (Ocimum Basilicum), Organic Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)

read more