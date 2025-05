Our Salve Collection contains 1 of each MINI sized 0.25oz Salve. Maybe you aren’t sure what salve is best for you or find that you love all 4! Each of our Herbal CBD Salves contains unique plant ingredients for different purposes. We found that so many customers were purchasing one of each for that reason, so we created this collection as a way to have all 4 formulas while saving you money.

read more