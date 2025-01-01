Peppermint Spice CBD Herbal Salve is made with mindful purposefully chosen ingredients. We use 100% certified organic carrier oils, essential oils, butters, waxes, & herbs that are responsibly sourced. We use a powerful combination of botanicals: Arnica, Calendula, Ginger, Peppermint, and Clove along with 600mg of CBD from a full spectrum CBD hemp extract. We handcraft our salves in small batches to ensure a perfect consistency This formula has a wonderful spicy aroma with an undertone of peppermint and fresh ginger. It creates a nourishing and warming sensation on the skin.



Directions: Use a pea sized amount on desired area 1-3 times a day, or as needed. Allow oils to absorb into the skin and massage into area, the salve will melt with the heat of your skin. Adjust amount & usage based on experience.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Organic Beeswax (Cera Flava), Organic Mango Butter (Mangifera Indica), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Olive Oil* (Olea Europaea), Organic Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana), Organic Calendula Extract (Calendula Officinalis), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Clove Oil (Syzygium Aromaticum), Organic Ginger Oil (Zingiber Officinale), Organic Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil

