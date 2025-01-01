Our Raw Cocoa Sensitive Skin salve is made with mindful, purposefully chosen ingredients. We use 100% certified organic carrier oils, essential oils, butters, waxes, & herbs that are responsibly sourced. We’ve chosen ingredients, like herbal infusions of Calendula and Comfrey, designed for skin conditions and skin that is sensitive to essential oils. We handcraft our salves in small batches to ensure a perfect consistency. This formula has a delightful, light chocolate smell from our cocoa butter.



Directions: Use a pea sized amount on desired area 1-3 times a day, or as needed. Allow oils to absorb into the skin and massage into area, the salve will melt with the heat of your skin. Adjust amount & usage based on experience.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Shea Butter (Butyrospermum Parkii), Organic Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera), Organic Cocoa Butter* (Theobroma Cacao), Organic Mango Butter (Mangifera Indica), Organic Hemp Seed Oil* (Cannabis Sativa), Organic Olive Oil* (Olea Europaea), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Beeswax (Cera Flava), Organic Calendula Extract (Calendula Officinalis), Organic Comfrey Root Extract (Symphytum Officinale), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil or Butter

