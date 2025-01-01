Our Relax & Restore Roll On Oil was created to be used on joints, temples, forehead, back of the neck, and pressure points. We use Lavender, Eucalyptus, & Pink Pepper to create a relaxing, restorative effect through aromatherapy. Our Roll On Oils are great for on the go use, and is made with only fast absorbing oils that won’t leave any greasy residue.
Directions: Roll a thin layer of product onto desired area. Allow oil to be absorbed into skin or massage into a specific area.
Full Ingredients List: Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* (Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Pink Pepper Oil (Schinus Terebinthifolius), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.) *Unrefined Oil This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free. Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.