Our Relax & Restore Roll On Oil was created to be used on joints, temples, forehead, back of the neck, and pressure points. We use Lavender, Eucalyptus, & Pink Pepper to create a relaxing, restorative effect through aromatherapy. Our Roll On Oils are great for on the go use, and is made with only fast absorbing oils that won’t leave any greasy residue.



Directions: Roll a thin layer of product onto desired area. Allow oil to be absorbed into skin or massage into a specific area.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* (Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Pink Pepper Oil (Schinus Terebinthifolius), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)

*Unrefined Oil

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.

