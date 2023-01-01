The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier that also sells direct to consumers under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "



Our products are formulated with CBD Live Resin & Delta 8 then combined with cannabinoids to target effects in our Daytrip, Anytime & Knockout blends.



Our products can ship to states that have not yet legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours. All our products are full panel tested and include COAs to ensure safety & potency.



WHAT IS DELTA 8



Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.



WHAT IS LIVE RESIN



Live Resin is a type of extract that is considered higher quality than most others. Unlike standard extracts which are pulled from dried plant matter including leaves and stems, our Live Resin is hand harvested, uses only the flowers and is extracted off of fresh frozen never dried. This makes a more phytochemical rich extract that is more therueptically beneficial.

