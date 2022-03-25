The Highly Connected App is for the #Culture! Our App is a community platform that directly connects influencers, advocates, and Brands. On the THC App, you will be able to directly connect with the THC Girls across the Nation as well as numerous Brands, Businesses, and Advocates. When directly connecting you are able to plan and partner for events, production, partnerships, and more. Hire a THC Girl to work your next event, booth, or even MC a show. The THC Girls network is a diverse group of motivated individuals ready to GRIND!

While you are on the app visit our Calendar where you will find a variety of events from Private Investor events and Expos to concerts and nightlife events. When needing resources or connections for your next project use the opportunities board to post about it, your post gets sent out to our entire network as a notification update.



For our THC Girl ambassadors on the app, access mirror, where you can grow and learn how to perfect your craft. Take on our monthly zooms hosted by the THC Executives.



The THC Girls app is a perfect Community for any new or experienced entrepreneur looking to build their brand or influence rapidly.



#THCGIRLS # THCGIRLSAPP #LETSGROW

