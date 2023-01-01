The THC Girls specializes in helping businesses with creative marketing which enables the Brands to build a community behind them. We offer a variety of advertising solutions for the Cannabis space. In addition to Marketing and Branding, the THC girls provide event coordination along with Celebrity relations and opportunities. The THC Girl Ambassadors are well versed in staffing and promoting events in the party scene all the way to Private Investor events. The THC GIRLS are truly your one-stop shop for all your Marketing and Advertising needs.

