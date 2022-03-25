The Tea with THC is hosted by THC Girl Bradleigh! Produced by Blazen promotions and Powered by Power 109. THC Girl Bradleigh brings on special guests weekly as she discusses the tea of the industry and what it takes to be an entrepreneur and how to build a company and sustainable brand. The Podcast is based in Denver Colorado where the THC Girls initially started.
If you want to be a featured guest on The Tea with THC, email us at TheTeawithTHC@thehighcountryigrls.com
The THC Girls specializes in helping businesses with creative marketing which enables the Brands to build a community behind them. We offer a variety of advertising solutions for the Cannabis space. In addition to Marketing and Branding, the THC girls provide event coordination along with Celebrity relations and opportunities. The THC Girl Ambassadors are well versed in staffing and promoting events in the party scene all the way to Private Investor events. The THC GIRLS are truly your one-stop shop for all your Marketing and Advertising needs.